Graveside rites for Charles E. Brown, 90, of Portales, NM will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in the Portales Cemetery. Those desiring to make memorial donations may send them to the church or .
Charles Edward Brown was born March 24, 1929, in Binghamton, NY to the home of Ruth (Rockwell) and Charles F. Brown, and died November 18, 2019, in Lubbock, TX. Mr. Brown's boyhood home was in Castle Creek, NY. He attended school in Whitney Point, NY. He enlisted in the Army at an early age, and served in the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC). During his time in the Army he was stationed in Japan and the Philippines. After finishing his enlistment with the Army, he joined the Navy as a Seabee, and served in Cuba. Following his military service, he was married and made his home again in Binghamton, NY where he was employed with General Electric and later E. H. Titchner. After leaving there, he moved to FL and then to Albuquerque where he met Natividad Macaranas. They were married July 14, 1988 in Las Vegas, NV. For the remainder of his lifetime he made his home in Portales.
Mr. Brown's working career was spent working at a number of jobs. After moving to Portales, he spent his time doing the upkeep and repairs on their various rental properties. He was an avid chess player. He was always good for a practical joke, or a funny story. Charles was an accomplished wood carver and liked to make puzzles and other small items. He also really liked watching trains and planes.
He is survived by three sons, two daughters and a daughter-in-law, Charles R. Brown of Chenango Forks, NY, Mark Allen Brown of Binghamton, NY and Michael and Christine Brown of Port St. John, FL; his favorite daughter, Linda Brown of Vestal, NY and Maryann Pawlyshyn of Portales; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his very special friend, Sheila Savitz of Portales; a step-daughter and son-in-law, Carey and Paul Kiekel of Binghamton, NY, and two step-sons. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Don, John and Richard Brown, and by his beloved wife, Natividad, who died December 24, 2010.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 24, 2019