Charles Edward "C.E". Trimble II, 91, of Bovina, Texas passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Farwell, Texas. Viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. with family visitation from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 in the Ron Smiley Memorial Chapel of HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona with Celebration of Life Services scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Bovina United Methodist Church with Rev. Skip Hodges of Friona, Rev. Larry Mitchell, pastor, and Dale Trimble, officiating. Burial following in the Bovina Cemetery by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.
C.E. was born March 16, 1929 in Mobeetie, Texas to Eula (Fultz) and William (Bill) Trimble. He graduated from Mobeetie High School in 1947. He served as a Staff Sargent and aircraft maintenance technician in the US Air Force 1950-1954. He married Esther Rosie May Wutzke on July 4, 1954 in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. After Esther's passing, he later married Joy Gay, July 15, 1980.
He attended barber school and worked at the Bovina Barber Shop on Saturdays for several years and later was a farmer and rancher for over fifty years in Bovina. He bred, raised, and raced thoroughbred horses. He was active in many community activities such as Lions Club, Bovina Roping Club, twice chairman of Bovina Bull Town Days, and served on the Bovina ISD School Board. He was awarded New Mexico Horseman of the year in 1992 and the Heritage Award by the Bovina Chamber of Commerce on March 20, 2014. He was a member of the Bovina United Methodist Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Esther Wutzke Trimble, 1 sister – Billie Lou Trimble Watson, and 1 brother – Horace Lee Trimble.
Those to carry on his legacy include his wife, Joy Trimble of Bovina; daughters Christie Ferkin and husband Robert of Cornville, AZ, and Cathie Sharp and husband K.W. of Lubbock; and son Charlie and wife Ginger of Muleshoe, 1 sister Barbara Bunnell of Odessa, TX, 1 brother Cary Johnson of Burnet, TX, 7 grandchildren – Jason Sharp, Lauren Sharp Clem, Caitlyn Sharp, Emily Agee Dalton, Regan Agee, Charlie May Trimble, and Jarryd Ferkin, 4 great grandchildren – Emilia Sharp, McKinley, Chloe, and Kollins Clem, numerous nieces and nephews. 3 step-children – Rusty and wife Lea Lindeman of D'Hanis, TX, Connie and husband Teddy King of Krum, TX, and Ted and wife Joanie Lindeman of D'Hanis, TX. 5 Step Grandchildren – Brandy Lindeman Redden, Becky Lindeman Santos, Jenny King Grandi, Jessica King Crawford, and Tyson Lindeman.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.