Charles James Wood
1934 - 2020
Charles James Wood, USAF Retired, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, in the ICU, in Clovis, NM, after 19 days of treatment for the Covid-19 virus.
Charles was born on December 18, 1934, to Mary Ann (Molly) and A. Stanley Wood in Rockport, Massachusetts. Charles grew up in Gloucester, Mass. where he graduated from Gloucester High School. He went on to attend Mt. Herman Prep School and the Mass. Maritime Academy. He then pursued his interest in aviation, by becoming a pilot and serving in the USAF for 20 years. He met and married his wife of 63 years; Ione Herzog, a USAF nurse, and they had two children. Upon his military retirement, he continued his education at Eastern New Mexico University graduating with a Bachelor and a Master degree. He went on to work as a teacher and a small business owner.
Charles enjoyed music from a young age and spent his lifetime singing with various groups, including Kingswood United Methodist Church. He also continued his interest in aviation as a 45 year member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He enjoyed playing and watching sports especially baseball and golf.
His passion for cars started at a young age and continued throughout his life. Charles was an active member of the local Desert Cruisers club, as well.
Travel was a big part of his life, having lived in Massachusetts, Phoenix, AZ, Misawa, Japan and Taipei, Taiwan. Charles also enjoyed visits to family and friends in Montana, Texas and Florida. His sister's sons were an important part of his life. He appreciated visiting their families, having them visit and even help build his lake cabin. Later in life, some of his cherished trips included; travels to Prague with the 2010 ENMU European Tour Choir and a trip to the Holy Land with his wife.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law; Mabel and Robert Cooney. Charles is survived by: his wife; Ione, son; Brian Wood and wife; Carrie, daughter; Catherine Harper and husband; Craig, grandchildren; Grace, Haven, Immanuel, Josias, Katriel and Louise Wood, brother; Peter Wood and his wife; Joan, sisters-in-law; Jackie Howery and Sharon Asher, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Charles's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kingswood United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. For online condolences please visit www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, Inc 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
