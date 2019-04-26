Charles Larry "Buddy" Adkins Jr. passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Funeral services were held at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Steed- Todd Funeral Home with burial following at Texico Cemetery.

Buddy was born January 1, 1966, in Muleshoe, TX to Charles Larry Adkins Sr. and Ruthie Beavers Adkins. His parents preceded him in death.

Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter who he loved deeply, Shanel (Renee) Adkins of Clovis, NM; brother Eddie Adkins of Clovis, NM and sister Tammy Knowlton of La Marque, TX.

Buddy worked as a truck driver and salesman for Coca Cola. His passions included spending time with his daughter and antique cars.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Jeff Brooks, Josh Adkins, Jacob Adkins, Brad Rikel, Craig Tharp and Tyler Knowlton. Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Heartland.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis, NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at www.steedtodd.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 28, 2019