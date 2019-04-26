Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Adkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Larry "Buddy" Adkins Jr.


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Larry "Buddy" Adkins Jr. Obituary
Charles Larry "Buddy" Adkins Jr. passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Funeral services were held at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Steed- Todd Funeral Home with burial following at Texico Cemetery.
Buddy was born January 1, 1966, in Muleshoe, TX to Charles Larry Adkins Sr. and Ruthie Beavers Adkins. His parents preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memories are his daughter who he loved deeply, Shanel (Renee) Adkins of Clovis, NM; brother Eddie Adkins of Clovis, NM and sister Tammy Knowlton of La Marque, TX.
Buddy worked as a truck driver and salesman for Coca Cola. His passions included spending time with his daughter and antique cars.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Jeff Brooks, Josh Adkins, Jacob Adkins, Brad Rikel, Craig Tharp and Tyler Knowlton. Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Heartland.
Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis, NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at www.steedtodd.com.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steed-Todd Funeral Home
Download Now