Charles Nelson Fields, age 92, of Clovis, NM passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, at his home in Clovis surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis, with Wayne Boydston officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Robert Fields, Dee Fish, JB Orr, Danny Fish, Ricky Jameson, and Alfred Zamora.

Charlie was born November 28, 1926, at the family farm in Clovis New Mexico to Bertha Mae Fields (Atwell) and his father Charles Thomas Fields. Charlie was the youngest of five children. The oldest brother was Jack then came sister Ernestine, then brother Gordon, then sister Edith, and finally came Charlie. Fields' Farm was established in 1919. This year is the 100 year anniversary.

Charlie's passion in life was family. Love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. As a young boy he began helping around the farm. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1946. He met Yuvon and later they were married on March 13, 1954. Charlie was a plumber for 42 years. He worked the family farm until October of 2017. When he wasn't working he would enjoy camping, fishing, bowling, and dominos.

Charlie is survived by his three daughters and one son. Donna (Jack) Whitfield of Clovis, NM; Mikie (Dee) Fish of Melrose, NM; and Theresa (JB) Orr of Lake Allen Henry,TX; one son, Robert (Jana) Fields of Clovis, NM; ten grandchildren, Randy Whitfield, Jacque Whittle, Pam Caro, Amanda Switzer, Chesnea Clemmons, Kelly Jo Fish, Kallie Little, Dustin Samson, Brandon Fields, and Tayler Fields. Twelve great grandchildren, Virginia, Sydney, Jessica, Miah, Charles, Madi, Taytum, Olivia, Onna, Kanon, Emma and June.

He was preceded in death by his wife Yuvon, his parents, and all of his siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico, 2217 E. Brady, Clovis, NM 88101.

