Charles Otto Taylor, Jr. died Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Clovis, New Mexico. He was born June 3, 1940 in Lake Charles, Louisana to Charles Otto and Ruth Annett (Thomas) Taylor.
Charles served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years during the Vietnam Era. After leaving the Navy he worked as an Electronics Technician in the Electronic Gaming Industry in South Carolina. Charles retired and moved to Clovis to be closer to family. He was a caring and loving son and brother who took care of all of his family. Charles was everyone's favorite uncle. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Charles is survived by his three sisters, Barbara Martin Holloway and her husband, Bill of Clovis, New Mexico, Bea Wesson and her husband Nolan of Richardson, Texas and Charlotte Nunn and her husband, Jack of Alamagordo, New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.co
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 2, 2019