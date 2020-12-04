Charles Paul Snyder, 62, of Logan, NM passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will held at a later date.
Charles was born October 2, 1958, to Charles Jackson Snyder and Julia Lois Sailor Snyder. He worked as a welder.
Survivors include: his parents; Charles Jackson and Julia Lois Snyder of Clovis, NM, four sisters; Julie Stroud of Portales, NM, Roxanne Collachi of Arkansas, Sheryl Baker (Jim) of Fort Worth, TX, and Sherry Patrick (Tim) of Fort Worth, TX, son; Jimmy Don Snyder of Texas, and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Carl and Helen Kettner, Marion Snyder, and Paul and Vernice Sailor, and great-aunts and uncles.
Arrangements are entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, Www.muffleyfuneralhome.com