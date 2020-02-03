|
Charles Wayne Kilgore of Clovis, NM went to be with the Lord on Monday January 27, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1931, in Elida, NM.
Shortly after graduating, he joined the US Navy. While serving his country for 8 years, he received 4 Medals. Upon exiting the military, he married his beautiful wife Teresa, together they raised their children, and began his business Wayne's Electric.
He enjoyed playing music with his wife and church group, and working on the farm where he lived a long and peaceful life. He loved his family and friends, and will be in our hearts forever.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10 am at 1168A CRL in the church building where he and his wife held prayer group for many years.
He loved telling stories, so if you have a memory to share it is encouraged to write it down. He will later be laid down to rest in Elida, NM.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvester and Myrtle Kilgore, His brother Donald Kilgore, his sister Betty Kilgore, his daughter Terri Lynne Kilgore and son-in-law David Watkins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Teresa Ann Kilgore, daughter Debbie Kilgore Watkins of Waco TX, son Christopher Wayne (Sandra) Killgore of Lubbock, TX, 4 granddaughters Hollie, Elizabeth, Anna and Maria.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 5, 2020