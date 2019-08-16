|
|
Charlie L. Dobbs, 93, of Floyd, NM, passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019, in Stephenville, TX. Arrangements are being handled by Heartland Funeral Home in Comanche, TX. A Memorial Service will be held in Floyd, NM, by the family at a later date.
Charlie was born December 23, 1925, in Roaring Springs, TX, to Ira Monroe and Nannie May (West) Dobbs. He served in the United States Navy from March 17, 1943 until November 16, 1945. Charlie married Doris Nall January 31, 1947 in Portales, NM. For a brief time, they lived in Clovis, NM, before moving to Floyd, NM, where they bought a farm, which was lifetime employment. Doris worked in Portales at the Department of Motor vehicles until she retired in 1990. Charlie loved hunting and playing dominoes, dancing, and good Country and Western music. Charlie was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars.
Charlie is survived by daughters, Kathy Southern and husband Delmer (Shorty), Mary Ella Caviness, and Dana Terpstra and husband Feije; grandchildren, Wayne Rush and wife Beverly, Matt Rush and wife Katie, Janie Fryar and husband Clayton, Rocky Victor and wife Cherie, Ryan Victor and wife Linda, Randi Maher and husband Dave, Lonnie Bickham and wife Leisha; 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife Doris Dobbs; daughter, Linda Ray Henry; son-in-laws, Hershell Caviness and Darrell Henry; parents, Ira and Nannie Dobbs.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Floyd Methodist Church, PO Box 69, Floyd, NM 88118
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 18, 2019