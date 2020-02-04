|
|
Charlie "Carlos" Lueras went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Carlos was born in Corona, NM on March 23, 1937, to Victor and Valentina Lueras. He was blessed with a big family with five brothers and two sisters. Carlos, a man of faith and perseverance, worked hard and loved even harder. Carlos as a young man married his beautiful bride Julia on June 23, 1956, and began a family. He was a dedicated man that was committed to working for the Clovis Municipal Schools system for 37 years. Among his faith, love for his family and friends, Carlos loved his church and attended Our Lady of Guadalupe. He went above and beyond and volunteered/ served on the funeral committee at the church. Carlos was a Lifetime Knights of Columbus 4th degree member. He was also a part of The Friendship Center and spent most days fellowshipping with his friends. He loved, loved, loved playing Bingo and making those around him laugh!
He is preceded in death and rejoicing with his father Victor; his mother Valentina; his brothers Espedion, Louis, Eddie, Jose; his sister Mary; and his granddaughter Stephanie.
Carlos is survived by many who love and cherish him which include: his wife of 65 years, Julia; his children, Marie Baca (Herb), Carla Lueras Fisher (Philip), Eddie Lueras (Laura), Rick Lueras (Adriana), Rosa Lopez (Mardo); his grandchildren, Jessica Apodaca, Veronica Lueras, Valentina Lueras, Paula Hutcheson (Lee), Valerie Romero (Vicente), Cassandra Lueras (Tyler), Karlee Jankowski (Andrew) and Edward Lueras; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother Alex Lueras; sister Ella Stewart; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and a community of beloved friends.
We welcome you to say your good bye's:
Viewing: Thursday 2/6 12:00-8:00 pm Steed Todd Funeral Home
Rosary and Service: Friday February 7th 10:00 am Our Lady of Guadalupe with Father Eli Valadez
Pallbearers: Lee Hutcheson, Vincente Romero, Andrew Jankowski, Edward Lueras, Joshuwa Apodaca, Andrew Lyden, Mario Gonzales, Brennon Hutcheson
Honorary Pallbearers: Friends of The Friendship Center
Steed-Todd Funeral Home, (575) 763 - 5541
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 5, 2020