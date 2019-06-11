Charlie T. Anderson, 92, of Clovis, NM passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at his home. A closed casket service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 15, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Trollinger, Russell Trollinger, Trent Trollinger, Todd Raper, Hayden Huber, and Kamron Huber. Honorary pallbearers will be Jarrod Raper, Tanner Raper, Daniel Raper, and Tatum Trollinger.

Charlie was born November 29, 1926, in Southland, TX to Walker G. "Bill" Anderson and Floy Adell Woods Anderson. He served in the US Navy during WWII in the South Pacific. Charlie married Jean Blair June 17, 1949, in Lubbock, TX. They came to Clovis in 1959, where he worked at Westbrook Glass for 28 years with a total of 43 years in the glass business. He served three terms as a Clovis City Commissioner from 1986 to 1998. Upon retirement he worked with his wife doing woodworking and craft shows for 15 years. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. Charlie was always known for his many talents that included leather tooling, wood working, welding, auto mechanic, and anything that needed fixing.

Survivors include: his two sons; Jerry Trollinger (Lynn) of Clovis, NM, and Glen Quincy of Oregon, five grandchildren; Trendy Spriggs (Derek) of Canyon, TX, Trent Trollinger (Trisha) of Clovis, NM, Ronnie Trollinger Jr. (Kenda) of Clovis, NM, Lori Raper (Todd) of Steamboat Spring, CO, and Russell Trollinger (Sami) of Clovis, NM, companion, Karen Goodman of Clovis, NM, 10 great-grandchildren; Hayden Huber (Kelsi), Kamron Huber, Chelsea Trollinger, Kaitlyn Trollinger, Treyla Trollinger, Tatum Trollinger, Tenley Trollinger, Jarrod Raper, Daniel Raper, and Tanner Raper, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; Everly Huber and Ellie Kay Huber. He was preceded in death by his wife; Jean Anderson, parents; Bill and Floy Anderson, brother; Noble Anderson, son; Ronnie Trollinger, and daughter-in-law; Donna Trollinger.

