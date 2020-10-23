Charlotte Ann (Freese) Ogilvie, 86, passed away peacefully and gently Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at Prairie Estates Care Center in Frisco, TX. She was born August 14, 1934 in Bartholomew County, IN to the late James W. and Margaret L. (Jones) Freese. She was a 1952 graduate of Columbus High School, Bartholomew County, IN. Charlotte married S. Lee Ogilvie on October 18, 1954, and they had four sons-Tom, Tim, Todd, and Ted.
Charlotte and Lee had deep roots in Southern Indiana, but they ventured to New Mexico in 1970, establishing their home and new roots in Clovis a year later. She was a member of Central Christian Church and then 16th & Pile Church of Christ. All four boys graduated from Clovis High School.
Charlotte started her career in the business office of the Clovis hospital until she retired in 1996, and then she proudly served in the hospital's Auxiliary as a Pink Lady until her health changed in 2012. She was honored as Auxilian of the Year after serving the hospital over 34 years in total.
Charlotte and Lee suffered the greatest pain a parent could ever know when son Todd died at age 19 after a motorcycle accident in 1984, and later Lee, her husband of 45 years, died in 1999 of cancer. Charlotte was a strong, principled, Christian lady who was also a wonderful, supportive wife and an incredible, nurturing mother. She was also the loving grandmother of six-Nicholas (Anessia), Zachary (Nicki), Julianne, Joanne, Arden and Grant, and the great-grandmother of Julian.
Charlotte is survived by all her grandchildren and great-grandchild, as well as sons Thomas Ogilvie (Lydia) of Moriarty, NM, Timothy Ogilvie of Clovis, NM, and Theodore Ogilvie (DeAnn) of Frisco, TX; sisters Juanita McNeely (Wilmer) of Shelbyville, IN, Nancy Freese of Urbana, IL, and Jack Freese (Kate) of Elizabethtown, IN. She is preceded in death by husband Lee Ogilvie, son Todd, parents James W. and Margaret Freese, brothers Richard Freese, James Freese, and Robert Freese, and sister Kathleen Hargrave.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Plains Regional Medical Center Woman's Auxiliary, c/o PRMC, 2100 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Clovis, NM 88101.
A virtual service is being planned and a private burial to follow at Lawn Haven in Clovis, NM next to Lee and Todd. Mulkey Bowles Montgomery Funeral Home
is handling the final care and arrangements.