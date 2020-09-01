1/
Charlotte (Clark) Brakken
1932 - 2020
Charlotte Bakken, born September 29, 1932 to Truman and Mary Clark, passed away on August 22, 2020 in Merced, California with her son and grandson by her side.
Charlotte was a bookkeeper at Golden West Chemicals Dist. Inc. She retired at the age of 72. She served in the United States Air Force for three years and was the treasurer for Merced Youth Hostel Society. She was a voracious reader of fiction and nonfiction books. Charlotte was a wonderful mother, a devoted wife and a loyal friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Mary Clark; her husband, Jerry Bakken; her son, Gary Bakken; her brother, James A Clark and her sister, Joyce Fabec.
She is survived by her son, David Bakken; and grandson, Daniel Bakken.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Mission Garden of Memories, 3600 W 7th St, Clovis, NM 88101. Social distancing and face mask will be required.
Please visit our online guestbook for Charlotte at www.FrenchFunerals.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
