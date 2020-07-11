Christian Griego, 87, of Clovis, New Mexico went home to meet his Maker on July 7, 2020, from the Retirement Ranch in Clovis, where he was a beloved resident. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton Street. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with Father Eli Valadez officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Garden of Memories Cemetery. Mark Griego, Christopher Encinias, Patrick Mondragon, Michael Gallegos, Jerry Mondragon and Michael Sandoval will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his amazing caretakers at the Retirement Ranch.
Uncle Chris/Uncle Christian, as we all so lovingly called him, was born on August 1, 1932, in Portales, New Mexico to Abelino and Margarita Segura Griego. He married Cleo Mondragon on November 24, 1955, in Clovis, NM, where they made their home and lived a loving and peaceful life together until God called her home on May 25, 2016. Christian was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He enjoyed going to bingo and being outdoors tinkering with treasures he was gifted to find. Though the Lord did not bless them with natural born children of their own, Chris and Cleo both accepted their calling to serve as second parents to many of their younger family members, who have now been left with fond memories of time shared in their home.
Survivors include: one brother; Marcos and his wife; Ester Griego of Albuquerque, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Michie Griego, Salomon Mondragon, Eloy (Eva) Mondragon, Amelia Cortez, Theresa (Bobby) Sandoval, Mae Mondragon, Odie (Frank) Perez, Anna Marie Chavez, Lucy Mondragon, Evaristo (Patricia) Mondragon and Litsy (Neil) Pettay, along with an abundance of nieces, nephews and extended family members who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his wife; Cleo Griego, their fur-baby; Brownie, his parents; Abelino and Margarita Griego, brothers and sister-in-law; Tomas and Lissie Griego, Justo Griego, Robert Griego, Abelino Griego, Jr., and brothers-in-law; Adan Mondragon and Jeo Mondragon.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home (575) 762-4435 www.muffleyfuneral home.com