Christine C. Garcia, 69, of Clovis, NM passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Covenant Specialty Hospital in Lubbock, TX. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1:00PM to 7:00PM at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton St. A rosary will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Albert Cortez, Anthony Luna, Robert Hernandez, Micheal Reid and Jeremiah Mondragon will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be her two grandsons.

Christine was born July 22, 1949, in Clovis, NM to Venceslao Mondragon and Marianita Garcia Mondragon. She married Roberto "Butch" Garcia June 3, 1978, in Clovis, NM. Christine was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and the American Legion Post 117 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed BINGO, shopping, drinking Dr. Pepper, and especially loved her grandsons, and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include: her husband; Robert "Butch" Garcia of Clovis, NM, daughter; Valerie Garcia-Rea (Joseph) of Ft. Myers, FL, five sisters; Florinda de la Garza (Joe) of Hereford, TX, Vera Barela (Mike) of Clovis, NM, Donna Padilla of Clovis, NM, Mary Bowers of Clovis, NM, and Fulgencia "Chencha" Chavez of Clovis, NM, two brothers; Eddie Mondragon of Albuquerque, NM and Leroy Mondragon of Clovis, NM, and two grandchildren, Rylan Rea and Kadyn Rea. She was preceded in death by her parents; Venceslao and Marianita Mondragon, and three sisters; Teresa Cortez, Odilia Dominguez, and Merlinda Sena.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 17, 2019