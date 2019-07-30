Home

Christine La Vern (Tillman) Jones


1939 - 2019
Christine La Vern (Tillman) Jones Obituary
Christine Jones age 80, of Grady, NM, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Plains Regional Medical Center, in Clovis. Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Grady Senior Citizens, 104 Main Street, Grady, at 2:00PM, with family officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be all her family and friends.
Christine was born May 1, 1939 to, E.J and Margery (Bertran) Tillman in Clovis, NM. She was a homemaker, and enjoyed spending time with her family. Christine loved mowing the yard on Thursday's , gardening, and sewing.
Survivors include son; Floyd (Rita) Jones of Portales, NM, grandson; James (Jessica) Southard of Portales, NM, great grand kids; Lexi and Leroy, granddaughter; Samantha (Cody) Spiva of Vega, TX, great grandkids; Hagen and Tyce, grandson; Wren Southard of Elida, NM, son; Wes (Cindy) Jones of Grady, NM grandson; Walon (Pamela) Jones of Grady, NM, great grandkids; Keleigh and Kyndal, grand daughter; Kodie (Ryan) Weese of Grady, NM great grandkids Chester and Carson, late daughter; Joe Marie Lewellen Jones, grand daughter; Chantell (Jared) Francis of Silverton, TX, great grandkids; Brenna, Maddie, and Laney, grand daughter; Charee (Michael) Drachenburg of Smyer, TX great grandkids; J.W and Elle, brother; Marshall (Freda) Tillman of Beaver, OK. She is preceded in death by her husband; William L Jones, daughter; Joe Marie Lewellen Jones, parents; E.J and Margery Tillman, brothers; Johnny Tillman, Larry Tillman, and sister; Teresa Pond.
Memorial Contribution may be made to; , 8500 Menaul Blvd NE A-500, Albuquerque, NM 87112.
Arrangements have entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com, (575)762-4435.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 31, 2019
