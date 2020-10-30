Cindy Sue Tenorio was born 1963 in Sunland, California to Porfirio and Sally Tenorio. Cindy grew up in San Fernando and Simi Valley, California. Cindy graduated from Simi Valley High School in 1982; was a member of the school's Color-guard team. Cindy moved to Portales, NM in 1984 and attended St. Helen's Catholic Church where she was a member of The Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Cindy moved to Clovis, NM in early 2000's where she was also an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Sacred Heart Church of Clovis, NM. Cindy attended the Blessed Sacrament of Jesus every (Thursday) or Friday with her mother, Sally.
Cindy's past times included; watching her classic TV shows, listening to 70's/80's/90's music, dancing, and being actively involved in all her children and grandchildren's lives. Cindy along with her mother and sister would visit the local bingo halls and enjoyed the mini roads trips to New Mexico casinos.
Cindy is survived by her mother, Sally Tenorio of Clovis,NM; her children John David Tenorio of Albuquerque,NM and Christina Greenhill with husband Marquez Greenhill of Omaha, NE, Gerald Tenorio who is a SGT in the United States Army, and her grandchildren Kylan and Davian Greenhill. Cindy's surviving siblings are Rita Tenorio, Geraldine Tenorio and Porfirio Tenorio Jr. along with Cindy's nephew Michael Apodaca of Forest Park, GA.
Mass and rosary will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday morning in Clovis, NM. Cindy Tenorio's final resting place will be in Pintada, NM.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home 575-762-4435, muffleyfuneralhome.com