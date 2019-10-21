|
|
C.J. Blackburn, lifelong resident of the Broadview/Grady area died Sunday, October 20th, in Friona, Texas. He was born in Clovis on July 4, 1941, to Barney and Zona Bunch Blackburn. He attended school in Rosedale and Grady, graduating there in 1959. He married Nancy Cagle in 1959 and they, with family, recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. He was a farmer/rancher all of his life. He was on the Friona Wheat Growers Board, Grady School Board, and member of the Curry County 42 League. He was a longtime supporter of Grady Athletics, FFA and 4-H. His three loves were his family, his farm, and his cows.
He was preceded in death by parents, Barney and Zona; sister, Lucille Paul; and brothers J.M. and Austin. Surviving C.J. are his wife, Nancy; son, Jay Lynn (Darshan) of Broadview; Lisa Schumacher (Gaylan) of Plainview, TX; and Julie Blackburn of Dallas; grandchildren, Jennifer Blackburn of Shallowater, TX; Heather Lewellen (Chance) of Friona; and Brian Blackburn (Malia) Broadview; Kelsey Schumacher of Tulsa, OK; Laci Kish (Greg) of Richardson, TX; and Rance Schumacher of Missoula, MT. Great-grandchildren include Ellison and Blakely Kish, Katriel and Raydon Schumacher, and Carter and Bryla Lewellen.
Services will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 2:00PM in the Steed-Todd Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at the Mitchell Cemetery in the Bellview Community, northeast of Broadview.
Memorial contributions would be welcomed at New Mexico Christian Children's Home, HC 69, Box 48, Portales, NM, 88130. Also, Grady Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Rachel Armstrong, 4007 CR O, Grady, NM, 88120.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 23, 2019