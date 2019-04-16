Home

Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel
1500 Thornton Street
Clifford "Pop" Blakeley


Clifford "Pop" Blakeley Obituary
Clifford "Pop" Blakeley passed away, Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home in Clovis. Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00AM at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street, with Judge Buddy Hall officiating.
Clifford was born September 10, 1937, in Hobbs, NM to Pike Blakeley and Myrtle Shelton Blakeley. He married Ruth Ann Crawford May 25, 1957, in Roswell, NM. Clifford worked for SPS for 41 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Elks Club.
Survivors include: his wife; Ruth Ann Blakeley of Clovis, NM, son; Norman "Hoot" Blakeley of Ft. Sumner, NM, daughter; Pam (Del) Graf of Clovis, NM, brother; Dick Blakeley of Longview, TX, sister; Gene Megason of Kilgore, TX, two grandchildren; Steven Wray (Ashley) Blakeley of Amarillo, TX, and Scott (Rebekah) Blakeley of Clovis, NM, and three great-grandchildren; Zoey, Marley, and Gracie. He was preceded in death by: his parents; Pike and Myrtle Blakeley, brother; Pete Blakeley, two sisters; Leona Parker and Maurine Russell, and nephew; Mike Blakeley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Mufley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 17, 2019
