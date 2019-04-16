|
Clifford "Pop" Blakeley passed away, Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home in Clovis. Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00AM at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street, with Judge Buddy Hall officiating.
Clifford was born September 10, 1937, in Hobbs, NM to Pike Blakeley and Myrtle Shelton Blakeley. He married Ruth Ann Crawford May 25, 1957, in Roswell, NM. Clifford worked for SPS for 41 years. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Elks Club.
Survivors include: his wife; Ruth Ann Blakeley of Clovis, NM, son; Norman "Hoot" Blakeley of Ft. Sumner, NM, daughter; Pam (Del) Graf of Clovis, NM, brother; Dick Blakeley of Longview, TX, sister; Gene Megason of Kilgore, TX, two grandchildren; Steven Wray (Ashley) Blakeley of Amarillo, TX, and Scott (Rebekah) Blakeley of Clovis, NM, and three great-grandchildren; Zoey, Marley, and Gracie. He was preceded in death by: his parents; Pike and Myrtle Blakeley, brother; Pete Blakeley, two sisters; Leona Parker and Maurine Russell, and nephew; Mike Blakeley.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 17, 2019