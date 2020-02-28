|
Clyde C. Campbell, 82, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Clyde was a lifelong resident of Portales.
Clyde served in the military from 1957 to 1961 including both the National Guard and the U.S. Navy.
After returning from the Navy in 1961, he married his wife of 59 years, Jerry.
Clyde worked with his father J.D. Campbell at Campbell's Feed and Supply for several years until the Feed Store closed in 1971. He and his wife, Jerry owned and operated the Roadrunner Trading Post for 24 years before retiring in 1994.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Pauline Campbell; his son, Jackie R, Campbell and his sister, Glenda Snow. He is survived by his wife, Jerry; his son and his wife Clark and Val Campbell; his daughter, Lisa Campbell; seven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Clyde will be remembered for his goofy sense of humor and his devotion to his family.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Portales Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 1, 2020