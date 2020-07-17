Connie Gale Simms, Age 81, passed away on July 7, 2020 in Garden Grove, CA. Connie was born on July 7, 1939 in Layton, OK to the home of Urby J. Simms and the former Juanita McClure. She grew up in Clovis, NM attending Marshall Jr. High and graduating from Clovis High School.
Connie stayed in the Clovis area til 1964, then moved to Phoenix, AZ. She moved to California in 1972, back to Phoenix in 1992, before settling in Los Angeles in 2002. She was always moving and on the go, which kept her and her mind busy. She was a member of the Catholic Church. Connie enjoyed Disneyland, baseball games, the butterfly garden and watching movies. She fiercely loved her children, grandchildren, and keeping up with her family. She lived her life to the fullest.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Urby (Hoss) Simms and Juanita Simms of CLovis; and a sister, Rhetta Simms in 2002.
Surviving Connie are her children; 2 daughters, Carmen Alexander of West Minster, CA; Heidi Alexander on Mill Creek, WA; and a son Ricky Alexander of Mesa, AZ; two sisters, Martha Simms and Rebecca Simms Pulford, and one brother, Manzy Simms all of Placitas, NM; along with 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at Fort Sumner Cemetery.
The Simms family regrets that the services will not be open to the public due to the statewide restrictions pertaining to the COVID-19 Virus. In cooperation with the Governor's order, services are limited to the immediate family only.
