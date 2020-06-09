Connie Jo Tipton, 69, a lifelong resident of Portales, New Mexico passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas. At Connie's request there will be no funeral services.

Connie was born on August 23, 1950 in Portales, New Mexico to Nadine and Neil Bagby. Connie lived and worked in Hereford, Texas. Connie enjoyed her trips to Ruidoso, New Mexico where she loved to walk on the trails and go fishing at the various lakes. Connie also loved to take care of her plants and flowers she had in the yard. Connie was also known to be an animal lover. She often fed and cared for the stray cats and dogs that would wander on to her yard.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter: Deborah Gonzales of Hereford, Texas, two sons: Michael Tipton and his wife Kelly of Clovis, New Mexico and Danny Tipton of Amarillo, Texas; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and one on the way, one brother: Stanley Bagby and wife Olga of Portales, New Mexico, two sisters: Kathy Davis and her husband James of Canon City, CO and Susan Valdez of Hobbs, New Mexico.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Donna Bagby.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter in her memory.

