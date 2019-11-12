|
A "Celebration" of the life of Constance (Casey) Sawyer, 47, of Portales will be held at a later time.
Constance Faith Arlene (Casey) Sawyer, known to family and friends as "Connie," was born March 14, 1972, in Albuquerque, NM to the home of Janice (Ketcham) and Joseph A. Casey, and passed from this life on Friday, November 8, 2019, in Portales. Connie played Girl's Basketball during her Freshman and Sophomore years at Portales High School, and then during her Junior year at Floyd. She blocked the final basket for the opponent in the state tournament that year, resulting Floyd taking the championship that year. Connie graduated from Portales High School in 1990. She was married to Scott Sawyer in 1995. Being in the Air Force, they were stationed in Germany and in Virginia before the couple divorced in 2002, and Connie returned to Portales. She went on to earn her RN from Clovis Community College, and worked for several years as a traveling nurse throughout NM and west TX. In addition, she trained as Massage Therapist under her mother, and worked at her side at the Christian Massage Center in Portales. Later, she was employed at the Genesis Center in Midland, TX. For the past several years Connie has been in failing health and was unable to work.
Connie was a member of the Southside Church of Christ. Connie loved God's word, and read and studied it daily. As a child, she was involved in Little Wranglers, and loved horses and horseback riding. She was also a poet, having written numerous pieces of poetry as well as a number of songs. She also loved her dogs.
She is survived by her son, Eric Scott Sawyer of Portales; her daughter and son-in-law, Samantha Jolene and Brian Greunke of Quantico, VA; and her mother and step-father, Janice and Jack Self of Portales. She was preceded in death by her father, and a brother, Bill Casey.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 13, 2019