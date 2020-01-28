|
|
Dannie J Lawson of Clovis went home to be with his lord on January 22nd 2020. He was born in Denver City Texas the youngest son of Dannie E Lawson and Joy Mae Lathram.
He is proceeded in death by his father, mother, his brother Ernie and his sister Patricia.,
He is survived by his brother, Samuel Lawson; sisters, Ruby Lawson, Tina Lawson, Millie Lawson and Trudy Stanley; his wife, Peggy Lawson; daughter and son in law, Tanya and Donovan Brodigan; daughter and son in law, Sarah and Wes McIntosh; Katie Lawson and Mindy Lawson; and a host of beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
He loved animals, he had three dogs Dodie, Claudia and Stevie which he loved very much. He loved hunting, fishing, and helping others through out their days. He was deeply loving towards those around him whether it was family or his beloved friends.He thought highly of everyone he went to dialysis with and called them family as well including all of the wonderful people that helped him everyday.
We would love to have any donations to the American Kidney Foundation to help them move forward on helping others as they were able to help him for so many years, We are so thankful for all of the staff , nurses, and doctors that helped him through his journey. Special thanks to the C.A.T.S staff for all of their help and consideration.
In loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 29, 2020