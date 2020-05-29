After a five year battle with cancer, Danny passed at the Bee Hive in Portales, NM on May 29, 2020, while in Hospice care at the age of 75.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Kimberly Henning and son, Darion Boone; four grandchildren, Stephen Robbins, Jennifer Praske, Tyler J Henning and Kayla Contreras; five great grandchildren, Asher, Charlotte, Gage, Ethan and Dirk. Also part of his family includes his stepchildren, Sheila Owen (Billy) and Gary Pettus (Jill), five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Danny was born December 12, 1944, in Hollis, OK to his parents, DC and Jennie Boone. He was raised in the Floyd community, and farmed with his dad and later had his own farm. In 1965 he joined the Army, then drove a truck for Welch's trucking company and later for himself. He married Glyndal Ann in 1991. Danny went to ENMU and received a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in Anthropology in 1994. He worked for a company out of Carlsbad. In 1997, they moved to Carlsbad, NM and opened Boone Archaeology Services in 2002. For eight years they ran the business together, then retired and moved back to Portales. Danny enjoyed planting a garden every year, eating, planting, and canning tomatoes. He loved hot green chilies and the hotter the better. Making HOT HOT sauce that no one but himself could eat brought him so much joy! He loved flying in his Green Eagle paraglider, riding his Harley motorcycle, and traveling with Ann. They went on a number of tours and his favorites were Canada, New England and Mexico City. They also enjoyed traveling around the country in their motor home.

Danny was predeceased by his parents; one brother, Terry Boone; and one sister, Gay Noble.

Danny will be missed and never forgotten, he was a wonderful man who loved life and his family. Our love for him will live in our hearts forever.

Danny requested to be cremated with no service.





