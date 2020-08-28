1/1
Danny Ray Bentley
1959 - 2020
Danny Ray Bentley rode off into the Sunset on August 27, 2020.
Danny was born on July 16, 1959 in Friona, TX to Dave and Geneva Bentley. His brother Ricky (Rhonda) Bentley and sister Elaine Walker (Tommy,deceased) reside in TX.
Danny was a proud dad to Bobby (Amanda Finney) and Danielle Bentley, both of Clovis, NM, Chad (Tianna), and grandson Nicholas Bentley of Amarillo, TX, and Shacoy Parra of Las Cruces, NM. Also many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Danny graduated from Friona High School in 1977, then spent many years atop a horse wrangling cattle for several area feedlots. His most cherished job was working for the Howard Family in Farwell, TX who became cherished friends of whom he spoke so highly of until the end.
Danny always loved tinkering with cars and pick up trucks. He was the local business owner of Rocking J Auto Sales and also worked at Larry's Auto Sales for Larry and Dejon Porter. This is where he met Jackie Goodman that lead to a romance that lasted the past 15 years. Jackie was his loving companion, partner and caregiver until the time of his death.
Danny's favorite times were spent at Ute Lake on his pontoon boat, surrounded by his loved ones. He was an avid fisherman and loved teaching all the littles how to drive the boat and fish.
Celebration of life will be held in Muleshoe, TX on September 5, 2020, at Center Pointe Church, 521 South 1st street at 2:00 pm TX time.

"Oh the last goodbyes, the hardest one to say, and this is where the Cowboy rides away!" - George Straight

RIP Cowboy

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
