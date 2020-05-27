Former Clovis, New Mexico resident, Darlene Hammond, went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020, at her home in Amarillo, Texas.

Mrs. Hammond was born September 23, 1927, in Portales, to Henry C. and Lorena Little Price.

Darlene was an independent woman who established a dress shop on Main Street in Clovis, NM named The PaDor. She later went on to do Real Estate and owned a hair shop in the basement of her childhood home, where she would do her grandkids hair on occasion.

Darlene later married the love of her life Lee Ross Hammond Jr. and then became widowed.

Darlene was the wonderful mother of Michael Marks, who had four children, which she was the most amazing grandmother to.

Darlene was able to travel and be independent in that her career in real estate was so successful.

Darlene spent the last years of her life in Amarillo, Texas ,which she loved because it enabled her to spend time with grandkids and great grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Michael Marks, and sisters, Jimmie Price Squire, and Marjorie Price Pittman.

She is survived by her grandkids; Conrad Marks, Casey Johnson, Andrea Mendoza, Amanda Valish, and numerous great grandkids.

A graveside funeral will be held on June 2, 2020 in Clovis, NM.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store