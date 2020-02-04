|
Darrell Wayne Jaquess was born February 14, 1971 at Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis, New Mexico to William QP and Jolene Jaquess. He departed this life on January 13, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Darrel is surviving by his mother, Jolene and Mike Perkins; brother, Russell Perkins; sister, Sue Reynosa; grandmother, Joyce Vandiver; stepmother, Diane Jaquess; nephew, Cody Swaim and niece, Lacy Villareal.
He was preceded in death by his father, William; sisters, Teresa and Pam; grandparents, KP and Ethel Jaquess; and Dale Vandiver.
A memorial service will be February 8th at 2:00 pm at Clovis Church of God, 307 Lea Street.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 5, 2020