Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Clovis Church of God
307 Lea Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Jaquess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Wayne Jaquess


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Wayne Jaquess Obituary
Darrell Wayne Jaquess was born February 14, 1971 at Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis, New Mexico to William QP and Jolene Jaquess. He departed this life on January 13, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Darrel is surviving by his mother, Jolene and Mike Perkins; brother, Russell Perkins; sister, Sue Reynosa; grandmother, Joyce Vandiver; stepmother, Diane Jaquess; nephew, Cody Swaim and niece, Lacy Villareal.
He was preceded in death by his father, William; sisters, Teresa and Pam; grandparents, KP and Ethel Jaquess; and Dale Vandiver.
A memorial service will be February 8th at 2:00 pm at Clovis Church of God, 307 Lea Street.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -