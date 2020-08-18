Daryl Harris, age 71, of Clovis, NM, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home in Clovis. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will be held at Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, NM at a later date.
Daryl was born June 19, 1949 to Jessie and Mary (Washington) Harris, in Clovis, NM. He proudly served in the US ARMY from 1968-1970, where he received a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and a Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Survivors include his son; Christopher Harris of Clovis, NM. He is preceded in death by: his spouse; Betty Jo Harris and his parents; Jessie and Mary Harris.
Arrangement have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home www.muffleyfh@suddenlinkmail.com
(575)762-4435.