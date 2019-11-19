|
David Alan Knauer, 72, of Clovis, NM passed away November 2, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeb Archey. Full Military Honors will be presented by Cannon AFB Honor Guard.
David was born December 14, 1946 in Fairbury, IL to Frank Knauer and Mildred Kuntz Knauer. He married Patricia Godfrey June 7, 1969 in Forrest, IL. David retired from the US Air Force in 1990. During his service he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Award, Ribbon with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal with two silver Oak Leaf Clusters, and AF Commendation Medal with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster. After his retirement he worked as a Civil Contractor for Cannon AFB.
Survivors include: his wife; Patricia Knauer of Clovis, NM, son; Scott (Kristen) Knauer of Clovis, NM, two siblings; Denny Knauer (Judy) of Strawn, IL, and Joy Bump (David) of Strawn, IL, and three grandchildren; Cooper Knauer, Rylend Jeffcoat, and Morgan Pilgrim (Denny). He was preceded in death by his parents; Frank and Mildred Knauer, and son; Justin "J.D." David Knauer.
The family requests memorial contributions to be made to s Projects, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, or First United Methodist Church, 1501 Sycamore, Clovis, NM 88101.
