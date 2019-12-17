Home

Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
David Ellis


1941 - 2019
David Ellis Obituary
David Ellis, of Clovis, NM passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. His wishes were to have his body donated to Texas Tech Science Center. Services are pending until later date.
David was born on May 5, 1941, in Ashfield, NC to Earl Essiex Ellis. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. David served in the US Air Force from 1962 to 1966. After his service he worked as a crop duster for several farms in the Clovis area. In 1985 he started Ellis Flying Service that he ran and operated until 2005. After his retirement he would go to McDonalds every morning to drink coffee with his coffee group.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Central Baptist Church, 2501 N. Norris, Clovis, NM 88101.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 55-762-4435, muffleyfuneralhome. com.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 18, 2019
