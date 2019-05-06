David Jack Robbins, 64 of Portales went to be with the Lord on May 4, 2019 in Lubbock, TX from complications of COPD.

David was born to the home of Laverne Robbins and the late Jack Robbins on March 16, 1955. As a young boy he loved collecting frogs and other small animals. He spent hours reading the World Books, broadening his knowledge on many subjects. He raised baby chicks every year and loved birds and flowers. His green thumb grew many pretty flowers and plants. At age 21, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and endured many years of symptoms from the disorder.

He is survived by his mother of Portales, sister Becky Swaim, Portales, NM; brothers Ronnie Robbins, Plainview, TX, Richard Robbins (Laura), Lubbock, TX and Mike Robbins, Amarillo, TX. He is preceded in death by his father in 1999.

In 1984 David accepted Christ as his Savior while watching church Services on TV, he spent hours reading the Bible.

No service is planned and cremation has taken place. At a later date his ashes will be scattered in the mountains.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the NM Alliance for The Mentally Ill: NAMI, New Mexico, 3900 Osuna Road NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, Telephone: 505-260-0154 Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 8, 2019