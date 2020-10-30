David Paul Mongar (Monk), 65, a beloved Father and Brother and Friend passed away on October 24th, 2020, in his home, in Clovis, New Mexico.

David was born to Gradon and Elaine Mongar in Bryan, Texas on December 6th, 1954. David traveled around with his military family until they eventually settled in Clovis, New Mexico. David graduated from Clovis High School in 1972 where he then went on to enlist in the United States Navy as a corpsman. After his service, David then went on to become an RN, where he helped many people and made many friends over the course of his 30-year career. David was an avid collector of antiques, loved to listen to the Beatles, Crosby, Stills, and Nash, and the Doobie Brothers and to ride his Harley-Davidson.

David is survived by his son, Christopher Mongar (Chip) of Denver, Colorado and his sister, Carol Mongar, of New Orleans, Louisiana.

David will be buried on Tuesday, November 3rd, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery in a private ceremony. Instead of sending flowers, David would have wanted everyone to have a drink, turn up some music, and toast his life.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, there will be no public service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Steed Todd Funeral Home.

