Della Virginia, age 76, Entered into her eternal rest on January 30, 2020, in Clovis NM. Della Virginia was born July 2, 1943 to the home of Lorena and Walter Crocker of Abilene, Texas.
Walter was deployed overseas in Europe during this time as WWII continued. Della moved with her family to Pleasant Hill, NM in elementary school and attended Texico High School as part of the Class of 1960. Della married Frederick Fahsholtz Jr., June 12, 1960, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. They became lifelong residents of Clovis, NM. Della was a graduate of ENMU-Clovis nursing school in 1982. She spent many happy years nursing in various facilities in Clovis, NM. She later was an assistant instructor at CCC nursing school periodically. Many nursing students were mentored by her at the Clovis Hospital through their clinicals. Della enjoyed crafts, and the Antique Auto Club she participated in with Fred.
Della was preceded in death by her son, Fred Fahsholtz III, November 6, 2020. Her husband passed on December 29, 2019, in Clovis NM after an illness. She is survived by two daughters, Penny Lynne Fahsholtz Burns and her husband Mike Burns of Clovis; and by Marla Beth Fahsholtz Simmons and her husband John Simmons of Lake St. Louis, Mo. She also has many grandchildren and great-grand children who gave her much joy in life.
Services will be held at Steed Todd Funeral Home 800 E. Manana Blvd. On Thursday February 6, 2020 at 2:00pm. Officiating will be Wayne Moore.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 5, 2020