Delores "Dee" Dunning, 77 of Grady, NM died May 31, 2019, at Lubbock Heart Hospital in Lubbock, TX. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Grady United Methodist Church with Patti Dobson officiating. Burial will follow at Grady Cemetery.

Dee was born March 17, 1942, in Portales, NM to Lloyd Paul and Nana Mae Parris Grant. She married Clyde S. "Sunny" Dunning, Jr. on June 17, 1962, in Clovis, NM. Dee worked in the school system in Hobbs, Clovis, Grady, San Jon, and Logan. She was Municipal Judge in Grady and played piano for Grady United Methodist Church for many years. She was proud to be known as "Granny" to many, many kids and the entire community. She loved quilting, crocheting, and gardening but mostly loved her family.

Survivors include: her brother; Ernest (Nancy) Grant, a sister; Sandra (Gary) Calton, two daughters; Mae (Thomas) Szaloy and Della Dobson, three granddaughters; Kimberly (Kyle) Swann, Amy Szaloy, and Sarah (Lupe) Landeros, four great-grandchildren; Abigail, Jacob, Anson, and Gavin, a sister-in-law; Minnie Joe Hultman, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law; Thomas Dobson, and brother-in-law; Herbert Hultman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 5, 2019