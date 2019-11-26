Home

Dickie Jean (Young) Chandler


1933 - 2019
Dickie Jean (Young) Chandler Obituary
Dickie Jean Chandler, 86, of Farwell, TX passed away Saturday , November 23, 2019 in Texico, NM. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, November 29, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm CST, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Farwell, TX with Pastor Russ Ponder officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Terrace in Farwell, TX. Pallbearers will be Matthew Williams, Jacob Chandler, Tanner Williams, Jeremy Chandler, John Nathan Williams, and Derek Chandler. Honorary pallbearer will be Skyler Parker, Kyle Williams, and Tom Koch.
Dickie was born March 3, 1933, in Clovis, NM to William Claude Young and Alfa Collette Bryant Young. She married Fred Chandler October 21, 1950, in Amarillo, TX. She worked as a bookkeeper. Dickie enjoyed playing bridge and watching basketball.
Survivors include: her daughter; Debbie Williams of Texico, NM, two sons; Rowdy Chandler of Burleson, TX, and Randy Chandler (Julie) of Garland, TX, a sister; Sandy Young, a brother; Lawson Young, 12 grandchildren; Emma Chandler, Matthew (McKinzi) Williams, Tanner Williams, Jacob Chandler, Jeremie Chandler, John Nathan (Mollie) Williams, Derrick Chandler (Autumn), Skyler Parker, Jennifer Johnson, Jessica (Kyle) Williams, Stephanie Chandler, and Bethany (Tom) Koch, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters; Dottie (Lyle) Henk and Dusty White.
Donations can be made in Dickie's name to the Farwell Athletic Booster Club, PO Box F, Farwell, TX 79325.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 27, 2019
