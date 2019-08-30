|
Dina Katherine Baca left this world to be with her Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ, on August 29, 2019.
Dina was born January 26, 1968 to Andrew and Clara (Encinias) Gomez in Clovis, New Mexico. She grew up in Clovis, and married her best friend, Jose Baca on April 11, 1987.
Mrs. Baca was known for her compassionate heart, desire to help others, her pristine Mom and Grandma skills, and collection of fabulous shoes.
Preceding her in death is her father, Andrew Gomez.
Surviving Mrs. Baca are her loving spouse, Jose Baca; mother, Clara Gomez; daughter, Mikayla Baca; sons Daniel (Schyler) Baca, and Michael Baca; sisters Joann Gomez, Diana Decker, Alice Padilla, and Brenda Baca. She is also survived by 4 beautiful grandchildren.
Rosary services for Dina Baca are scheduled for 6pm Monday, September 2nd, at the Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel, Rosary Officiant is Deacon Daniel Chavez. Mass services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 3rd, at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Mission Gardens Cemetery in Clovis, New Mexico.
Pallbearers include: Joseph Hamel, Andres Hamel, Arthur Rubio, Ethan Padilla, Eddie Padilla, and Jadyn Padilla. Honorary Pallbearers; Matthew Jennings, T.J. Miller, Issac Haynes, Devon Baca, Benjamin Baca, and Kaiden Griego.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be given to LifeGift, Donation Clinical Specialists. www.lifegift.org www.lifegift.org>
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 1, 2019