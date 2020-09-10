In loving memory of Dixie Lee Pettigrew, age 92, of Grady, New Mexico, who passed away on September 7, 2020, at Farwell Care and Rehabilitation. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 10th, at 10:00AM at the Grady Cemetery. Ron Bontrager officiated the service.

Dixie was born in Amity, Arkansas to Albert and Belzonia Sheets Dillard on April 2, 1928. She married George Pettigrew on March 29, 1952. She was a faithful member of the Broadview Church of Christ where she taught the youth class. She was an avid Grady Broncho fan and a teacher at Grady Schools until her retirement. Dixie loved being surrounded by family. She was active at the Grady Senior Center and enjoyed playing cards and dominos with her friends.

Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, George Pettigrew; her parents, Albert and Belzonia Sheets Dillard; son, Neal Pettigrew; daughter, Virginia Pettigrew; brothers, Jack Dillard and Charles Dillard; and two grandchildren.

Dixie is survived by daughter in-law, Edna Pettigrew; grandchildren, Falon (Troy) Whitaker, Danny (Misty) Crowley, and Michell (Wade) Edwards; and 18 grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pallbearers include Danny Crowley, Troy Whitaker, Wade Edwards, Daniel Edwards, Gage Edwards, Austin Ewers, and Reno Ewers.

Memorials may be given to the Baptist Children's Home in Portales, New Mexico and/or the Grady Alumni Fund.

The family of Dixie Pettigrew wishes to extend our most sincere thanks to the staff at Farwell Care and Rehab and all who sent prayers, flowers, and cards.

Services in care by Steed Todd Funeral Home



