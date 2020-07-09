Don Carl Fitz, age 71, of Clovis, New Mexico, passed away on July 8, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was a deeply devoted and loving husband, father, and Poppy. He had a wonderful sense of humor and made anyone he met laugh.
Don Fitz was born in Quanah, Texas to Gladys (Kirby) Fitz and John Fitz on September 16, 1948. He attended school in Clovis through his freshman year and then graduated from Texico High School in 1966. He married Beverly (Ross) Fitz on April 24, 1971 in Clovis.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart. He owned and operated Fitz Heating & Air Conditioning for 35 years. He also worked at Plains Regional Medical Center in Plant Services for 11 years. He was an active member of the community; a member of RSES; served on the advisory board for Clovis Community College HVAC program; and was an associate member of the Home Builders Association of Eastern New Mexico and New Mexico State Home Builders Association, where he served as a director for many years.
Don Fitz is survived by his wife of 49 years, Beverly Fitz; his daughters, Melissa Basilone and husband Joe of Chicago, Illinois, and Sheila Mehl and husband Shane of Lubbock, Texas; grandchildren Tyler, Brenden and Katelyn Mehl, and Liam and Evan Basilone; two brothers, Delton and Rayford Fitz, and three sisters, Pam Overstreet, Valerie Short, and Carletta Renfro.
Private family services have been held at Steed Todd Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
or Vietnam Veterans of America in his name. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Brown and Hospice of Lubbock, as well as the Plains Regional Hospice Center for their care and support.
Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home