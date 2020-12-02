Don Delbert Hofman passed away Thursday, November 26, at his home in Lubbock at the age of 93. Don was born January 16, 1927, in Hutchinson County, TX, to William and Lena Hofman. His family thought it very appropriate that he passed from this life to his heavenly reward on Thanksgiving Day because he was always so thankful for his many blessings.
Don grew up during the depression on a small dairy in Dora, NM. There he "learned to work and learned the value of a dollar." He often told his family he would not trade for his heritage and felt he was very lucky. As an early teen, he would watch the neighboring ranchers drive their herds past his home and would long to go with them, but all he had was an old plow horse and no saddle.
When Don was 14, Abby Silvers moved to Dora, and Don said as far as he was concerned, it was love at first sight. In High School, Don started the day working for Charley Silvers, his future Father-in-Law. Charley was his mentor and taught him to cowboy. Don graduated from Dora, NM 1943.
June 2, 1946, Don and Abby married. They went on a 4-month honeymoon at Fort Campbell, Kentucky courtesy of the United States Army. When Don was dismissed from the Army, they returned to West Texas/Eastern New Mexico to farm for his father and ranch with Charley.
Don and Abby lived in Morton, TX, while their children were in school. After Donna graduated, they were able to realize a dream and bought a small ranch in Claunch, New Mexico. In 1970 Don became manager of the Historic Bell Ranch north of Tucumcari. While at the Bell, Don worked tirelessly as a vital member of New Mexico Cattlegrowers, serving in many capacities, including President. He and Abby were also Charter Members of the Mesa Redondo Cowboy Camp meeting, where he served as President several times.
In 1987 Don "retired" and bought a small ranch west of Tucumcari and continued to ranch until he was 85. At that time, he sold his ranch and went into partnership with his grandchildren on the Covered S Ranch near Snyder, TX.
Don spent many hours volunteering at Camp Meetings, Boys and Girls Ranch of NM, Emmaus, Methodist Church, and many other organizations.
Grandad, as he is most commonly known, will be profoundly missed by his daughte,r Donna (Phil) Pharies; his grandchildren, Charles (Stacy) Pharies, Cheri (Greg) Poe, and Chet (Melinda) Pharies; and nine great-grandchildren, all of Lubbock. He left a legacy of honor that will not soon be forgotten.
Don was preceded in death by a son, Charles Hofman, and a grandson, Chad Pharies, and wife Abby.
There will be a Memorial Service for Don Monday, December 21 at 2:00, pm at First Methodist Church in Morton, TX. Masks are necessary, please.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions given to New Mexico Boys and Girls Ranches https://www.theranches.org/donations/christmas-appeal-2018/
or Cal Farley Boys Ranch at https://www.calfarley.org/waystogive/.