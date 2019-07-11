Graveside Service for Don Dyer, age 72, of Muleshoe, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Littlefield Cemetery with Joe Champouillon of Muleshoe officiating. Don died Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Muleshoe. He was born March 17, 1947 in Littlefield, Texas to Floyd Travis and Joyce (Vick) Dyer.

Don graduated from Bovina High School, and attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene before getting his degree from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico. He farmed in the Muleshoe community for many years, specializing in blue corn. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Don is survived by his son, Kevin and his wife, Sheri of Lubbock, Texas; his two sisters, Brenda Bentley of Ovilla, Texas and Linda Rose of Seymour, Texas; his brother, Ron Dyer of Georgetown, Texas; and two grandchildren, Cameron Dyer and Casey Dyer.

The family suggests memorials be sent to the Burkhart Center for Autism Education and Research, Texas Tech University, 2902 – 18th Street, Lubbock, Texas, 79410. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 14, 2019