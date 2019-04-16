Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Musick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald D. Wayne "Don" Musick


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald D. Wayne "Don" Musick Obituary
Donald D.Wayne Musick, age 78, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. Donald was born in Shattuck, OK, the son of the late Cecil T and Beulah Breeden Musick. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Cecil Eugene Musick and Harold Lee Musick.
Don, as he was affectionately called by friends and family, was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting with his brother Harold, nephew Jason, and his lifelong friends. He was a member of First Church of God in Clovis, New Mexico and had a record of attending Sunday School for 16 years without missing a Sunday when he was a younger man. He was retired as a Civil Service Contractor from Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister Darlene Musick Atwood of Mountain City, Tennessee, sister-in-law Pat Musick of Colorado Springs, CO, nephews Jason Musick, David Atwood, Michael Atwood, Austin Atwood, nieces Heather Musick , Valerie Atwood Flint, and many lifelong friends who regarded Don as family.
A graveside service for Donald will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Lawn Haven Cemetery in Clovis, NM.
Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E. Manana, Clovis, NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at www.steedtodd.com.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steed-Todd Funeral Home
Download Now