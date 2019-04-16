Donald D.Wayne Musick, age 78, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. Donald was born in Shattuck, OK, the son of the late Cecil T and Beulah Breeden Musick. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Cecil Eugene Musick and Harold Lee Musick.

Don, as he was affectionately called by friends and family, was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting with his brother Harold, nephew Jason, and his lifelong friends. He was a member of First Church of God in Clovis, New Mexico and had a record of attending Sunday School for 16 years without missing a Sunday when he was a younger man. He was retired as a Civil Service Contractor from Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister Darlene Musick Atwood of Mountain City, Tennessee, sister-in-law Pat Musick of Colorado Springs, CO, nephews Jason Musick, David Atwood, Michael Atwood, Austin Atwood, nieces Heather Musick , Valerie Atwood Flint, and many lifelong friends who regarded Don as family.

A graveside service for Donald will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Lawn Haven Cemetery in Clovis, NM.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E. Manana, Clovis, NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at www.steedtodd.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 17, 2019