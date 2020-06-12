Don Price, age 86 of Albuquerque went to his heavenly home March 3, 2020. Don was born in Floydada, Texas on August 16, 1933. His parents Jeff & Josephine Williams Price moved to Clovis, NM in 1938. He attended school in Clovis graduating in 1951. Married Molly Stephens in 1952, they had 3 sons, Stanley, Steve & Nathan, born in Clovis. Don was employed by Santa Fe Railroad for several years, then NM Game & Fish Dept. for many years. He owned Motts Tent & Awning and Clovis Marine.

As a child he accepted Christ as his personal Savior at Central Baptist in Clovis. He was an active member and deacon in FBC of Tucumcari, Belen & Albuquerque. He was an avid sportsman, hunting & fishing, participating in numerous competitions. His greatest zeal was being a tireless Fisher of Men for his Lord & Savior.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Jeff Price & Josephine Cox; son, Stanley; brother, Jim Price; uncle, Leon Williams; and aunt, Pauline Sasser.

He is survived by 2 sons, Steve of Alamogordo & Nathan of Albuquerque; grandson, Matthew (Debra); granddaughter, Molly Bly (Jonathon); 3 great grandchildren; sister, Betty (Bob) Snipes; cousin, Nancye Gressett; & Cathy Eastham.

He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and those he loved. Services have been held.



