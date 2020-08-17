Donald Houston Franks, 90, was born November 4, 1929, in Pampa, Texas, to the home of William McKinley and Eula Faye Franks. Donald passed peacefully at his home on August 14, 2020, with his family.

Donald grew up in Pampa, TX, White Deer, TX, and Fort Sumner, NM. He was in the Fort Sumner High School class of 1948, where he participated in football, basketball, and track.

Donald worked on the Santa Fe Railroad, wheat harvest, and on farms in the Fort Sumner valley.

He worked in the family business, Franks Country Store, for 52 years, retiring in 1995.

He served in the New Mexico National Guard as Battalion Supply SGT in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Fort Sumner Artillery Unit in Fort Sumner, NM.

He belonged to the Rotary Club, Lions Club, and Chamber of Commerce, serving in all capacities and offices. He was in the American Legion and local director of the Red Cross.

Donald was an Official for the New Mexico Activities Association for 39 years. He started in 1950, calling games all over the state of New Mexico. He called games with his son Danny and grandsons Richard and James. He retired in 1989.

Donald served as Village Councilor and Mayor of Fort Sumner. He was a Board Member of the New Mexico State Parks. He served over 25 years on the New Mexico Governor's Mansion Foundation.

Donald was an "Alligator Golfer", along with many of his dear friends, at the Fort Sumner Salt Cedar Country Club.

Donald and Bobbie loved traveling. Many great memories from many places. Asia, Hawaii, Jamaica. They especially enjoyed golfing resorts in Mexico. The Balboa Club, on the beach in Mazatlan, Mexico was a favorite.

Donald was preceded in death by his father and mother; William (Bill) and Faye Franks his brother; William R. (Rous) Franks and a sister; Vida Pruitt.

He is survived by his wife Bobbie of 72 years. Daughter; Dona and husband Pat Andreas of Fort Sumner and a son; Danny Franks of Fort Sumner. Three grandchildren; Amanda and Husband Adam Essenmacher of Pond Creek, OK, Richard and wife Robin Andreas of Amarillo, TX, and James and wife Amy Andreas of Roswell, NM. Six great-grandchildren; Garrett and wife Iris Andreas of Amarillo, TX, Maddyson Andreas of Amarillo, TX, Cambria Andreas of Clovis, NM, Jalene and Blaed Andreas of Roswell, NM and Lilly Essenmacher of Pond Creek, OK. He is survived by one Sister; Adie and husband Tyson Achen of Las Cruces, NM. He is also survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Donald loved his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.

We are sure Daddy, Papa, Donald is already on the perfect white sand beach with his feet in the hot sand, a "doble" shrimp cocktail, margarita, and a good cigar.

Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep. If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take.

Services will be held at a later date.



Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home 830 N. Fifth Street Fort Sumner, New Mexico. (575) 355-2311.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store