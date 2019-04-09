Donald R. Harcrow, 63, of Logan, NM died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Plains Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM.

Donald was born April 12, 1955, in Carrizozo, NM to Donald L. Harcrow and Della Jones Harcrow. He married Karen Lewis May 18, 1979, in Clovis, NM. He retired from the US Air Force in 1996 after 23 years of service. After retirement he earned his Associates Degree from CCC. In 1998 he went to work for Pepsi as a Service Tech and retired in 2013. He was a member of the American Legion and a lifetime member of the VFW.

Survivors include: his wife; Karen Harcrow of Logan, NM, son; Donald Ray (Shannon) Harcrow of Dexter, NM, two daughters; Amanda (Bobby) Washington of Clovis, NM, and Angela (Ian) Donmoyer of Battle Creek, MI, sister; Mary Harcrow of Artesia, NM, and four grandchildren; Tyler Harcrow, Austin Harcrow, Shaylynn Harcrow, and Grace Solis. He was preceded in death by his parents; Donald and Della Harcrow, and brother; Kenneth Lee Harcrow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 10, 2019