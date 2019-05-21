|
Donald Thompkins age 86 of Clovis, NM passed away, Sunday May 19, 2019 at, Covenant Medical Center, in Lubbock, TX. Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at Kingswood Methodist Church, 2600 N Main Street, Clovis at 10:00AM MST with Pastor Bill Case officiating. Burial to follow at Sunset Terrace Cemetery, in Farwell, TX. Jeff Holland, Jerry Ray Clark, Scott Pierce, Tommy Boarman, Garrison Clark, Hayden Holland will serve as pallbearers.
Donald was born to John Quin and Mamie Kate (Osborn) Thompkins, on December 19, 1932, in Rosedale, NM. He worked as a Realtor, and enjoyed wood working. Donald was a car enthusiast, enjoyed dancing, he was Mr. Fix It.
Survivors include; two daughters; Kecia Holland (Jeff) of Clovis, NM, Kimberly Clark (Jerry Ray) of Austin, TX, three grandchildren; Sawyer Clark, Garrison Clark, Hayden Holland. He is preceded in death by his parents; John Qiun and Mamie Thompkins, wife; Nellie Thompkins, son; Rikki Don Thompkins, two brothers; Earl Thompkins, Jack Thompkins, three sister; Opal Campbell, Louise Sharp, Doris Hudson.
Memorial contributions may be made to; ; 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, Donate by phone: 1-800-AHA-USA1
Arrangements have been entrusted to, Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575)762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 22, 2019