Funeral services for Donna Burney Weems, 82, longtime resident of Roosevelt County, will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Don Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in the Causey Cemetery with Sterlin Burney, Silver Burney, Brad Oder, Hadlee Oder, Baylee Oder and Collin Bowers serving as pallbearers. All of her loving family will be honorary pallbearers.
Those desiring to make memorial contributions may send them to either the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130 or the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home, P O Box 629, Portales, NM 88130 or the Star Care Hospice of Odessa, 620 N Grant, Ave, Odessa, TX 79761. The family will receive guests at the funeral home from 6-8 PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Donna Burney Weems was born December 22, 1937, in Los Angeles to the home of Johnnie Lee (Stroud) and John David Brakebill, and passed from this life September 6, 2020, in Odessa, TX. Donna graduated from Dora High School in 1954 as the Valedictorian. She was married to Wayland Burney on December 24, 1952. She and Wayland ranched and farmed in the Causey community where they raised a son and two daughters.
Donna was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Farming, gardening, and taking care of cattle were some of her favorite passions. For many years she owned and operated a beauty shop. She enjoyed playing the organ, piano, cooking and baking, sewing and woodworking. She was a longtime member of the Causey Homemakers Club. For many years, she and several other ladies in the community played in an adult Volleyball league, and played in numerous tournaments throughout the area. She was a member of the Causey Church of Christ for most of her life, but in recent years had been a member of the Portales Valley Church of Christ, where she enjoyed many Bible studies.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Wayland and Sandra Burney of Lubbock, TX; two daughters and sons-in-law, Bonita and Steve Neuhaus of Hobbs, NM and Jodi and Craig Edwards of Midland, TX; five grandchildren, Mindy (Brad) Oder, Sterlin Burney, Silver Burney, Lacee (Collin) Bowers, and Stefanie Neuhaus; five great-grandchildren, Baylee Oder, Hadlee Oder, Casen Bowers, and Crue Bowers; two sisters, Rosalie Burney of Lubbock, TX and Janice Hatch of Boulder, CO; two brothers, Warren Barkebill of Portales and Kenneth Brakebill of Portland, OR; a brother-in-law, Don Burney of Lubbock and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Brakebill of East Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Gary Brakebill and by a grandson, Jace Edwards.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455, wheelermortuary.net