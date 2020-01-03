|
|
Graveside services for Donna Kay Hilliard, 71, of Portales, will be at 2:00 PM, Tues., Jan. 7, 2020 in the Portales Cemetery with Franklin Smith officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Quintin Carnes, Phillip George, Ray Kobernick, Scott Parker, Dr. Bill Cunico, Jeff Hardt and Dr. Jack Waters.
Donna Kay Hilliard was born Jan. 13, 1948 in Raton, NM and died Jan. 1, 2020 in Lubbock, TX.
Donna grew up in Raton until the end of her Sophomore year in high school when she moved to Portales. It was there that she met her future husband, William "Kent" Hilliard. After high school, she attended Eastern New Mexico University before marrying Kent on June 5, 1968. Following Kent's graduation, they moved to Davenport, IA where he attended Palmer Chiropractic College. In 1973, following his graduation, they returned to Portales where he joined Dr. Baird's practice. Donna worked in the office as his assistant for many years. She and Kent were inseparable, and could be seen daily drinking coffee together and enjoying their friends at Mark's Restaurant. They enjoyed riding his motorcycle together, and going to their cabin at Angel Fire. Donna was particularly fond of her Labrador Retrievers Baxter and Lani. Many people in the community speak of having gotten their "Lab" from Donna and Kent.
Donna was a member of Chapter R, PEO for several years. She loved Christmas, and all things about Christmas. She always enjoyed watching the seasonal movies about Christmas. Her favorite color was RED, and it didn't really matter what it was if it was red.
Donna was a devout Christian, and faithfully read and studied her Bible and attended Bible studies. She enjoyed reading and was an excellent cook. Donna liked to bake and sew and play the piano, but most of all she was devoted to Kent and her sons.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Charles "Collin" and Jennifer Hilliard of Cedar Park, TX and William "Lee" Hilliard and his girlfriend, Bonnie Britton of Portales; two honorary granddaughters, Jolie Griffith and Addie Griffith; a brother, Richard Baird of Raton, NM; two brothers-in-law, John Mauk Hilliard of Portales and James and Mary Hilliard of Albuquerque, NM; and a very close friend, Connie Carnes of Portales. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Lloyd Wilkins, a brother; Rob Baird; her step-father, Dr. Richard Baird and Peggy Wilkins Baird: and by her beloved husband, Kent, who died Feb. 17, 2013.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 5, 2020