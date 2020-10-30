Memorial services will be announced at a later time for Donnie Bouldin, 70, of Dora, NM.
Donnie Trice Bouldin was born March 23, 1950, in Portales to the home of Mary Opal (Noland) and Trice Bouldin. He died October 14, 2020, in Dora. Donnie graduated from Portales High School in 1968. He was married to Sandra Wilson, and the couple had two children together, a son and a daughter. They made their home in California for a number of years, but in 1993, he returned to this area and settled in Dora. Donnie established D&T Mechanical, and worked as a plumber for most of his adult life. Donnie was a very hard working, caring man who loved taking care of his community and had created friendships that lasted a life time. He was also a very devoted and loving Dad and Pa.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly May Bouldin of Portales and a son, Trice Lee Bouldin of Anaheim, CA; three grandchildren, Zakaryah Trice Bouldin, Emmersyn Opal Bouldin and Eric Sawyer; and two sisters, Virginia May Gore of Clovis, and Melba Brown of Lexington, NE; and a sister-in-law, Charlene Bouldin of Artesia.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Pete, Tommy and Jimmy Bouldin and a sister, Pat Bouldin.
