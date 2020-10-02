1/1
Dora (Mendoza) Gallegos
1947 - 2020
Dora (Mendoza) Gallegos passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, September 26, 2020
Dora was born June 9, 1947, in Pecos, Texas to Delfina and Luis Mendoza.
Dora moved to Casa Grande from Portales, NM in 1992 where she was employed by Mulay Plastics. She was later employed by The Hexcel Corporation where she worked for over 20 years until she retired in 2016.
She is survived by her children, Scott Pena of Menifee, CA, Kathleen Pena of Casa Grande, AZ and Andy Gallegos of Portales, NM; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Benito Pena and second husband, Bennie Gallegos; her parents; six brothers and two sisters.
A celebration of life service will be held at St. Helen Catholic Church at later date in Portales, New Mexico.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
